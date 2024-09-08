iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

