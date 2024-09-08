iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,736. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

