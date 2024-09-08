iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 3,514 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

