iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 369 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.23.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
