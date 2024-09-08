iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. 4,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
