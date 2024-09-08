iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,794 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

