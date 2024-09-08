iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.99

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as low as $15.80. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 1,746,321 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,689,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717,307 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 507,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 746,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 528,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 517,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 184,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

