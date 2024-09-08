iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,979,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,375,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

