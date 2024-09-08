iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 26.8% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $51,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $170.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

