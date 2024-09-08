iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.23 and a 200-day moving average of $347.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

