iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

