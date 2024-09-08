iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWM traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. 34,561,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.