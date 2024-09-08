iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.