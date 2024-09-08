iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Increased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.93. 5,596,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,560. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

