iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,420 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,946. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

