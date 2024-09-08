iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

