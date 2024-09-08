J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at TD Cowen

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J.Jill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

