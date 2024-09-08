J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.57

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.57 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 298.80 ($3.93). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 296.40 ($3.90), with a volume of 3,091,995 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.94) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

