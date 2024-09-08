Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,145 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.00% of Jack in the Box worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,348 shares of company stock worth $67,476. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

