Jito (JTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.66 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Jito has a market capitalization of $233.90 million and $14.66 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,427,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.97511224 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $13,020,217.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

