John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.28

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.28 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 128.60 ($1.69). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 128.70 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,103,470 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.12 ($8,749.66). In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.12 ($8,749.66). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,035.50). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,892. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
