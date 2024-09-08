JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $36.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $149,453.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,634.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,187 shares of company stock worth $792,982 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 232.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $526,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 38.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

