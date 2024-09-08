JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPME opened at $100.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

