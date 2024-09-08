JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

