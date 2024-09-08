Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises 0.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

