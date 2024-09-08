Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

