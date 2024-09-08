Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Trading Down 7.2% This Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,340.01 or 0.04319439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $369.27 million and $734,423.35 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,334.04915518. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,344.33830144 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,854,434.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

