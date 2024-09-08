Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYG. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.