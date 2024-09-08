Kerusso Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,666 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,869,000 after purchasing an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

