Kerusso Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Oracle comprises 2.6% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 18.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

