KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 1.3%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 3,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Get KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.17% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.