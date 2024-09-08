Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

