Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,641 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

