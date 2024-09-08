Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 33,332 Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

SPVU opened at $48.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

