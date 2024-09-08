Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,845,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,486,000.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 211.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

