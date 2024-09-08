Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $1.90 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on V.F. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.