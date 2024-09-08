Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

