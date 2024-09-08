Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $221.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.