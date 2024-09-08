Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $55.90 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,903,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average is $184.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.