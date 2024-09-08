Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

