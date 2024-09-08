Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $685.29.

NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.89 and its 200 day moving average is $634.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

