Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

