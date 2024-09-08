Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 284,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,604,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after buying an additional 130,427 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

