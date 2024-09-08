Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 22,272 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

