Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.100 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $13.18 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $413.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LE. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LE

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.