Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $449.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -230.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMNR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

