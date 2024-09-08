Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Loom Network has a market cap of $52.77 million and $5.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

