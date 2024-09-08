LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.10% of Everest Group worth $181,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, hitting $383.39. 283,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,462. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

