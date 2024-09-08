LSV Asset Management Has $296.59 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $296,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

