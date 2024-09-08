LSV Asset Management Has $453.32 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $453,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.41. 4,114,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,205. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

